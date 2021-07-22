Health Ministry: Viral video on travel permission for those fully vaccinated fake news

A view of the Federal Highway in Selangor. MoH has denied a 20-second video excerpt that showed as if the government has given permission for interstate and inter-district travel for those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, as was spread on social media. ― File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― The following is a rebuttal of fake news on social media by the responsible agency, through a media statement by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia's (KKMM) Quick Response Team at 12.30pm today.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has denied a 20-second video excerpt that showed as if the government has given permission for interstate and inter-district travel for those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination (received two doses of vaccine), as was spread on social media.

MoH explained that the viral video was from a one-minute mainstream news broadcast video dated April 1, 2021 that had been edited and then disseminated through the WhatsApp application to confuse the public.

The ministry advised the public to always check on its official social media sites to get the latest authentic information. ― Bernama