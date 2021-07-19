EMCO: Road closures in Tapah and Bidor from tomorrow until Aug 2, say police

Tapah District Police Chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said several roads would also be closed during the EMCO covering the localities concerned in Tapah and Bidor. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, July 19 — Seventeen control posts will be up to enforce the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) involving the Tapah and Bidor sub-districts in the Batang Padang District from tomorrow until August 2.

Tapah District Police Chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said several roads would also be closed during the EMCO covering the localities concerned in Tapah and Bidor.

He said as for Tapah, among the areas involved are Taman Tapah, Taman Bunga Raya, Kampung Datuk, Taman Sri Damai 1 and 2, Taman Sri Tapah, Taman Tapah 2, Taman Sri Asoka, Kampung Baru; Kampung Pahang, Kampung Batu 5, Tapah Road; Kampung Baru, Pekan Getah, Kampung Batu Melintang and Kampung Tanah Mas.

“Meanwhile, in Bidor, it involves Taman Awam 3 Bidor, Taman Permata Bidor, Taman Sri Bidor, Taman Bidor Jaya, Kampung Cegar and Kampung Cegar Tambahan,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Azharuddin said the locals and community should abide by the EMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) and that the police would not compromise with any individual or party who violate the SOP.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the EMCO will be implemented in 32 localities, involving four states including Perak, from Tuesday to August 2. — Bernama