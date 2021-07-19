DPM: Exemptions for full Covid-19 vaccination to be announced after Aidiladha

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Wisam Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur July 19, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The government will announce what exemptions it will give to those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 after the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations tomorrow, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a press conference this morning, the deputy prime minister said the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) was evaluating what restrictions could be rolled back for this group and will present these to the Cabinet shortly.

“As the prime minister disclosed previously that we will give exemptions to those who have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccines, a technical committee is now performing a detailed study,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

The DPM said the study encompassed matters such as who may travel, what levels of travel would be allowed upon full vaccination, and what business sectors would have relaxed restrictions if the workforce were fully vaccinated.

“These matters are being studied and, God willing, we will announce them after Hari Raya (Aidiladha).”

