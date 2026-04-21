KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A tree fell on a vehicle with its driver inside at Jalan Selayang-Kepong heading towards the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 5.10pm.

He said a team from the Rawang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched to the scene, located about 21 kilometres from the station, and arrived at 5.45pm.

“A tree had toppled and crushed a Toyota Hilux. The victim is a 44-year-old man, and he was reported to be unharmed. The incident did not involve any structures,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said nine personnel were involved in the operation, with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit deployed.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Mukhlis said another fallen tree incident was reported at Jalan Prima Selayang 7, near Apartment Sri Selayang, at 4.18pm.

However, the incident did not involve any victims or damage any building structures. — Bernama