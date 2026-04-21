SEREMBAN, April 21 — Police have advised the public not to spread any form of content that could create confusion, public anxiety, or touch on sensitivities related to 3R (religion, royalty and race) regarding ongoing issues in Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Alzafny Ahmad said the public must act responsibly when issuing statements, comments or sharing information, whether physically or on digital platforms.

“Any acts involving threats, provocation, incitement, defamation, dissemination of false information or any unlawful elements related to this matter, if detected, will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken under existing laws.

“We appreciate the cooperation of all parties in maintaining public order, respecting ongoing processes and preserving harmony in the state,” he said in a statement last night.

He also advised the public to remain calm, refrain from taking sides, avoid speculation, and allow due process to proceed without interference.

Meanwhile, he said the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent fully respects the Adat Perpatih and the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959, which form the foundation of the state’s sovereignty, governance, administration and unity.

As such, Alzafny said the police will not interfere in matters related to religion, customs and provisions enshrined under the law, but will prioritise ensuring safety, public order and peace in the state.

Earlier, Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun said actions by Mubarak Dohak in signing and reading a declaration to depose the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at the Balai Undang Luak Sungai Ujong yesterday cannot be accepted or recognised.

Aminuddin said this is because Mubarak no longer holds authority or functions as the Undang Luak Sungai Ujong, and the act is inconsistent with Articles 10 to 12 of the state constitution. — Bernama