Covid-19: Selangor Sultan expresses concern over attempts to ‘balik kampung’ for Hari Raya Aidiladha

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct a check on vehicles at a roadblock at Jalan Klang Lama in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 19 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is very worried if there are still those who are stubborn enough to return to their hometowns for Aidiladha tomorrow.

Through a statement on the official Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, he also advised Muslims to celebrate Aidiladha at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“His Royal Highness is still saddened because the Muslim festival which should be celebrated with the spirit of unity of the ummah to strengthen the friendship, had to be held in a limited and vigilant manner.

“Sultan Sharafuddin hoped that (this year’s) Aidiladha would be celebrated in a moderate scale and every activity involving sacrificial slaughter would be carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS),” it said.

His Royal Highness also urged Muslims to continue to pray for the country to continue to be protected and to be spared from calamities.

The Sultan called on the Malay Muslims to strengthen the unity and not argue about trivial issues. — Bernama