Ahead of Aidiladha, PM describes Covid-19 SOP compliance as ‘a great jihad’

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivering the Aidiladha Special Speech in Putrajaya, July 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 – Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tonight likened the sacrifice made in complying with standard operating procedures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, such as not crossing state borders and not having visitations during Hari Raya Aidiladha, as a great jihad (holy war) to save lives.

The Prime Minister said that although the government had enforced several restrictions set by the National Security Council (MKN), the celebrations can be joyful nonetheless.

“This means, each of you has to continue to remain at home and celebrate Aidiladha with the family in a moderate manner. The guidelines and SOPs issued by the authorities must be adhered to as they are also meant to meet religious demands in saving our lives from the dangers of Covid-19.

“The good news is that we have allowed Aidiladha and Friday prayers with the capacity expanded to 50 congregants. However, the SOPs will be decided according to the requirements of the respective states upon the consent of the Rulers,” he said.

The prime minister said this in his speech in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha 1442H/2021 aired by local television stations tonight.

Muhyiddin said frontliners, comprising healthcare workers, security personnel, civil servants, volunteers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), have shown great sacrifice in the battle against Covid-19 since last year.

“I truly appreciate the sacrifices and I pray these sacrifices by the frontliners, and those by the people in general, will be rewarded by Allah SWT,” he said.

The prime minister also said that sacrificial rites this year would differ slightly from the past as the rituals would need to comply with Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs set by the state religious affairs and veterinary departments.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said, there were also many Muslims in despair for having to defer their Haj this year following the decision by the Saudi Arabian government not to allow foreigners to perform the pilgrimage due to the Covid-19 situation.

In this regard, he said it was hoped that Muslims will accept this decision with patience and an open mind.

“The opportunity to perform the Haj is a moment eagerly awaited by Muslims. We also miss the chance to visit Baitullah al-Haram and the Prophet’s Tomb while in the Holy Land,” he said, and expressed the hope that all these can materialise for Malaysian Muslims next year.

In his speech, Muhyiddin also called on the people to recite the Al-fatihah for those who had succumbed to Covid-19, besides also praying for those battling the disease to have a speedy recovery.

“We pray to Allah SWT for the pandemic to end soon. Allah’s help and mercy are with His servants who always work hard, are patient and have trust in His plans. InsyaAllah (God willing), we will succeed.

“Along with my wife and family, I wish Selamat Hari Raya Aildiladha to all Muslims in Malaysia, especially the frontliners who have sacrificed their time and energy to ensure our safety and health. Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” he said. — Bernama