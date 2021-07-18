Green turtle found dead at Kuala Abang beach, Dungun

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 18 — A green sea turtle was found dead on the shore of Kuala Abang in Dungun at 9am yesterday.

Terengganu State Fisheries Department director Ruzaidi Mamat said villagers near the beach who stumbled upon the carcass of the male turtle, aged between 20 and 30, lodged a report with the department.

“The carcass had started to decompose, its limbs were swollen and the inner organs were coming out from the back. The turtle is believed to have died about a week ago.

“However, there were no injuries or signs that it had been tortured. This report of a dead turtle is the 24th we have received this year,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the public can contact the nearest Fisheries District Office or call 03-88885019 if they come across a turtle which is dead or still alive. — Bernama