Film Directors’ Association targeting Covid-19 group vaccination for Klang Valley members

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Film Directors’ Association of Malaysia (FDAM) is targeting 100 per cent participation of directors and art activists in a group vaccination programme for its members in the Klang Valley.

Its president Dr Ahmad Ibrahim said the opportunity was also open to the members’ spouses and children, aged 18 and above.

“It is targeting 100 per cent of directors and art activists working in the field to take the opportunity to be involved in this vaccination programme...for members who reside and register in the Klang Valley,” he said in a statement, today.

He said the list of names of those who applied for the vaccination would be submitted to the Health Ministry, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, he said that thus far a total of 1,683 boxes of basic necessities had been distributed to art practitioners affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, under the ‘ResQ Anak Seni’ programme.

He said the distribution was made in stages, with the first phase covering the Klang Valley, namely, Puchong, Keramat AU2, Setapak and Taman Melawati, as well as Nilai and Seremban (in Negeri Sembilan).

“Assistance will include directors, producers, production crew members, actors, and singers, as well as those who are often marginalised such as extras (actors), dancers, theatre crew and buskers. It will be extended to other zones including Sabah and Sarawak in the second phase,” he said.

The aid is a result of donations from the Yayasan Maghrifah; Yayasan FELDA; GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd; Intelek Muda Nasional, in collaboration with Pertubuhan Amal Global Care; Jihad Anak Seni; Laguna by Sofia, in collaboration with Pertubuhan Ummah Nusantara Malaysia; Koperasi An-Najah; Intelspeed Sdn Bhd; and Bob Auto Puchong. — Bernama