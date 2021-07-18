Dr Mahathir reminds world to continue supporting Palestinian cause

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reminded the world to continue supporting the Palestinians. — Picture courtesy of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reminded the world to continue supporting the Palestinians and to denounce the Israeli regime for the crimes it committed in Palestine.

He said the Palestinians had been suffering for 73 long years and human beings are duty-bound to stand up and express their disgust for crimes against humanity which were committed by the Israelis with such impunity.

“With more and more people coming forward denouncing the belligerent regime, and as international public opinion swings sufficiently against the illegal occupation of Palestine, we may still hope to see the end of Israel’s apartheid, hopefully in our lifetime.

“In more ways than not, Palestine exposes the ugly truths about Western democracies and the advocates of free world, their hypocrisy, double standards and self-serving diplomacy. We cannot just sit back and let it persist. We have to actively support the movement for Justice for Palestine. It is the Palestinians’ basic right to return to their land,” he said at the official launching ceremony of Justice For Palestine Action Front (JPAF) via Facebook live today.

The JPAF is an initiative by a few individuals, mostly university professors and academics, who wish a better future for the Palestinians, especially their youths and children.

The action front has gained traction and is now able to count on the support of many civil societies and individuals in Malaysia and overseas.

In his speech, Dr Mahathir congratulated the JPAF for taking the initiative to be another voice for Palestinians as they deserve justice as any other human being.

He said in trying to unravel the complex Palestinian issues and determine the best solution and develop a good strategy, the JPAF needs to undertake urgent research work as facts, figures and data are effective tools in combating misinformation and disinformation.

“I was informed that a Chair on Justice for Palestine is going to be established at the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) soon to support the work of JPAF.

“It should open up available research facilities in the university for its work. Today’s launch should mark the beginning of national and international participation in this noble cause. It is not a Malaysian effort solely. It is an effort for humanity. It is an effort to make right what is wrong, a demand for justice and fairness,” he said. — Bernama