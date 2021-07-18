Aidiladha prayers allowed in Sarawak with limited worshippers, says state Islamic council

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Al-Hidayah Mosque during recovery movement control order in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Segambut June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, July 18 — Sarawak allows the attendance of not more than 500 congregants for Aidiladha prayers at the Masjid Jamek Negeri on Tuesday.

Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) said in a statement today that not more than 150 worshippers were allowed at divisional, district and sub-district mosques while not more than 70 were allowed at surau.

“The number includes mosque officials and management committee members,” according to the statement.

In addition, sacrificial slaughter of animals and Aidiladha visits are not allowed.

“For areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), Aidiladha prayers in mosques or surau are also not allowed,” it said. — Bernama