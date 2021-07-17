Selangor exco: Unclaimed bodies of Muslim Covid-19 patients at Klang hospital buried in Section 21 Shah Alam

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam, July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 17 — The unclaimed bodies of Muslim Covid-19 patients at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang are among those buried at the Section 21 Muslim Cemetery near here.

Selangor Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said there were many bodies that could not be buried immediately and for that reason and after a special meeting on Thursday, it was decided that the remains should be buried in the cemetery.

He said HTAR was facing such a situation because it was still waiting for the next of kin to claim the remains, especially those from outside Selangor.

“When they delay claiming the bodies, the number will increase at the mortuary. Hence, we decided to bury them in Section 21 based on the information we have. Now, we have fewer bodies in the hospital.

“The Section 21 Muslim Cemetery is a suitable place because the land is easy to manage compared to other places such as in Port Klang where the soil is quite clayey,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

To expedite funeral arrangements, Mohd Zawawi said the team would use larger vehicles that could load up to six bodies in each trip.

“Previously, we used ambulances or vans but now we will use larger vehicles that are able to accommodate six bodies at once. This way, we can complete the burial process quickly,” he said.

Meanwhile, HTAR in a Facebook post today, said that the hospital’s forensic medical department together with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department had managed the burial of 12 Covid-19 patients at the Section 21 Muslim Cemetery.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the situation at the Section 21 Muslim Cemetery was not like any ordinary day, with rows of hearses seen entering and leaving the area for the burial process, believed to involve remains of Covid-19 patients. — Bernama