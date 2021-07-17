SDMC: No Covid-19 deaths recorded in Sarawak for second straight day

Health workers in protective suits collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, July 17 — No deaths due to Covid-19 have been recorded in Sarawak for the second straight day, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

JPBN in a statement today said the cumulative number of deaths due to the pandemic in the state remained at 443 cases.

It said, however, a new Covid-19 cluster had been detected in Kampung Bedup Longgo in Serian.

“A total of 93 individuals were screened in the cluster with 24 found positive for Covid-19, including the index case, while 69 were found negative,” read the statement.

Sarawak recorded 389 new Covid-19 cases today. — Bernama