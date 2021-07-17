MACC yet to call any state exco over Air Kelantan graft case, says deputy MB

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, July 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has yet to call any state executive councillor (exco) to assist in the graft investigation involving Air Kelantan Sendirian Berhad (AKSB), said Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

However, he said several AKSB board members had already been called to give their statements.

He also stressed that the AKSB issue was geared more towards the individuals and contractor companies involved.

“Thus far, no relevant exco has been called, but several AKSB board members have already been called by the MACC.

“From what I understand, this issue is related to individuals, namely officers and companies. In terms of procedures, there are no problems and those that arise are related to individuals with certain companies,” he said.

Mohd Amar said this to reporters today after presenting food donations to frontliners at Taman Kurnia Jaya Housing, Pengkalan Chepa, here, who were subjected to the enhanced movement control order.

Elaborating further, Mohd Amar said that he has yet to receive clear information on the issue and is still waiting for further developments.

Mohd Amar, who is also PAS vice-president, said the state government’s stance was clear, that anyone involved would be handed over to the law for any action.

“If those involved are guilty, action must be taken. As far as I know, the board only makes policy decisions, and other officers will carry out their duties when there is a prosecution, (only) then will we be able to know what really happened,” he said.

He said the issue was related to the AKSB management, and that was the reason that they were called to give their statements to the MACC.

Previously, four individuals, including AKSB’s former general manager, were detained to assist in investigations related to corruption and abuse of power, involving projects worth more than RM27 million from 2015 to 2019.

Meanwhile, commenting on the RM600 million fund allegedly received by the state government to resolve the water issue a few years ago, Mohd Amar said that the money was never ‘in the hands’ of the state government.

He said AKSB would be notified of all projects completed by the contractor, and the matter would be referred to the Finance Ministry (MOF) for any payment.

“In this issue, the state government is just a ‘postman’ as all payments are made by the MOF.

“All contractors or companies appointed to carry out projects are also determined by the ministry, and the state government has never intervened,” he added. — Bernama