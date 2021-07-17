Kedah Vet Services Dept: 17,000 head of cattle risk being infected with Lumpy Skin Disease with potential loss of up to RM1.29m

The Kedah Veterinary Services Departmentexpects about 17,000 cows and buffaloes in the state to be at risk of contracting Lumpy Skin Disease. — Picture via Bernama/Twitter

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, July 17 — The Kedah Veterinary Services Department (JPV) expects about 17,000 cows and buffaloes in the state to be at risk of contracting Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) with the rate of deaths at three per cent or 500 animals.

Its director, Dr Shaharul Akmar Talib said estimated losses due to deaths of livestock could reach a total RM1.29 million if spread of the disease is not checked.

“In addition, losses can also be incurred as the livestock become thin and unhealthy, lack of output for dairy cattle and damage to meat and skin rendering them unsaleable.

“Based on information, there are about 57,500 head cattle in Kedah with 5,000 livestock farmers,” he said in a statement here, today.

As of July 12, he said the Kedah JPV had inspected 263 premises involving 7,046 cattle livestock statewide.

He said the inspections found 52 animals from 30 premises to have symptoms of LSD infection.

“Of the 52 animals, samples have been taken from 50 cases and 10 were positive, five negative while 35 are still awaiting laboratory results. Four animals which were positive have been culled,” he added. — Bernama