Deputy minister: Govt allocates RM5m to improve subsidised wheat flour quality

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 17 — Starting this month, consumers will enjoy better quality subsidised wheat flour, following the implementation of fortification (addition of nutrients in food) of folic acid and iron in the supply of the material.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid, said the government had allocated RM5 million a year to ensure that the people get benefits and quality equivalent to various non-subsidised wheat flour brands sold in the market.

He said despite the improvement, the selling price of subsidised wheat flour remained at RM1.35 per kilogramme (kg) so as not to burden consumers.

“This fortification involves an additional cost borne by the government of five sen per kg of wheat flour, or RM5 million a year.

“The government sets a subsidised wheat flour quota of 100,000 tonnes annually and this is still maintained to this day,” he said after visiting the Pradong Mosque vaccination centre (PPV) today.

During the visit, Rosol, who is also the MP for Hulu Terengganu, also donated five wheelchairs and two WiFi routers for the use of the mosque.

In another development, Rosol said the ministry always monitors the price of food supplies, especially ahead of the Aidiladha celebration on July 20.

He said based on daily monitoring by more than 2,000 enforcement personnel, all prices of goods are still under control, and there has been no increase except for the supply of eggs, which has been reported to have increased slightly recently.

“However, officers have been instructed to conduct an investigation, including on the farm, to find out the cause of the increase.

“For other items, there is no significant increase, and the supply is also guaranteed to be sufficient for this Aidiladha celebration,” he said. — Bernama