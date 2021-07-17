Communications minister: Govt does not manipulate, hide Covid-19 numbers

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at GSC Mid Valley Kuala Lumpur March 20,2021.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, July 17 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has stressed that the government does not hide or manipulate Covid-19 statistics.

He said the government is sharing the breakdown of the statistics on Covid-19 positive cases daily to ensure that the people know the real situation of the outbreak in the country.

“We tell (the people) everything that we know ... we don’t keep it to ourselves or hide it. I’m sure our health system is still able to deal with the Covid-19 cases for now as many states have moved to Phase Two under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) due to the capacity of its hospitals,” he said at a press conference after the virtual launch of the Indera Mahkota e-Tuition Programme here today.

He said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is being actively carried out as an effort to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection in the country, adding that the vaccination exercise is running smoothly with over 400,000 doses administered to the people within the past several days.

“It is a crucial figure, with this we believe the health system is capable of dealing with the Covid-19 cases.

“In fact, foreign media reported that Malaysia’s vaccination process is one of the fastest in the world, in line with other developed countries,” he said.

On the free tuition programme, Saifudin who is Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament said a total of 1,674 Form Four and Five students from 17 schools in the constituency involved in the programme.

He said so far, the programme is offering six subjects namely Bahasa Malaysia, English, History, Mathematics, Additional Mathematics and Physics, adding that more subjects would be added as needed. — Bernama