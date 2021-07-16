SDMC: Two Covid-19 clusters involving longhouses detected in Sarawak

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee said the Bukit Tinggi community cluster was detected at a longhouse that was currently placed under the enhanced movement control order in Meradong. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, July 16 — Two new Covid-19 clusters involving longhouses were detected in Sarawak today, bringing the total number of active clusters in the state to 96.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement today, said the Bukit Tinggi community cluster was detected at a longhouse that was currently placed under the enhanced movement control order in Meradong.

It added that 29 individuals were screened with 21 of them found to be positive for Covid-19 including the index case, six of them negative while two others were still waiting for their test result.

The Lempaong Cluster is also a community cluster that was detected through targeted screening involving residents of two longhouses in Lempaong Spak, Betong district.

“A total of 55 individuals were screened and 31 of them tested positive for Covid-19 including the index case, 23 others were negative and one individual is awaiting result,” JPBN said.

Sarawak recorded 423 new Covid-19 cases today. — Bernama