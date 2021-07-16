Main witnesses finish testifying in Paul Yong’s rape trial, next hearing in August

Paul Yong pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping his Indonesian domestic helper at his house in Meru Desa Park on July 7, 2019 between 8.15pm and 9.15pm. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 16 — Paul Yong’s rape trial was adjourned after two main witnesses, including the 25-year-old Indonesia victim, had finished testifying today at the High Court here.

The victim, who was protected under the Witness Protection Act (WPA) 2009, had finished testifying yesterday afternoon.

She testified in closed court before judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed.

Meanwhile, the second witness, who is the person who helped the victim to lodge her police report, testified today under the WPA as well.

Media were not allowed to cover the whole proceeding due to the WPA.

This includes writing or publishing any form of materials that carries the information of the two main witnesses.

As of today, a total of 16 witnesses had testified in the case.

The High Court fixed the next trial date on August 16 to 18 and also on September 28 to allow other witnesses to testify.

On June 24, the High Court here decided that the two main witnesses in the Paul Yong rape trial are to be protected under the WPA.

Judge Abdul Wahab, who made the decision, said that the identity of the two witnesses must be protected.

Yong, 51, pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping his Indonesian domestic helper at his house in Meru Desa Park on July 7, 2019 between 8.15pm and 9.15pm.

The case had been mentioned in the Sessions Court but, on December 15 last year, the Federal Court allowed an application by the defence to transfer the case to the High Court.

Yong was first charged in the Sessions Court here on August 23, 2019, when he was the state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman.