DPM: EMCO in Selangor’s 34 mukim to end at midnight as scheduled

A route to Jalan Bukit Cerakah on Jalan Paip is blocked amid the enhanced movement control order in Meru July 6, 2021. The EMCO covering nearly all of Selangor, barring Sabak Bernam, came into effect on July 3 and was scheduled to last two weeks. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The government will officially lift the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for the 34 affected mukim in Selangor at the stroke of 12 tonight, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced this afternoon.

The EMCO covering nearly all of Selangor, barring Sabak Bernam, came into effect on July 3 and was scheduled to last two weeks.

In a statement, Ismail Sabri said that the National Security Council decided not to extend the EMCO in these areas after consultation with the Health Ministry.

The affected areas are: Petaling district (Mukim Petaling, Damansara, Sungai Buloh and Bukit Raja), Hulu Langat district (Mukim Hulu Langat, Ampang, Cheras, Kajang, Semenyih and Beranang), Sepang district (Mukim Dengkil, Labu and Sepang), and Gombak district (Mukim Batu, Rawang, Setapak, Hulu Kelang and Kuang).

The Kuala Langat district covers Mukim Tanjung 12 (1) and Tanjung 12 (2), Teluk Panglima Garang, Morib, Bandar, Jugra and Batu.

Others are: Klang district (Mukim Kapar and Klang), Kuala Selangor district (Mukim Ijok, Bestari Jaya and Jeram), and Hulu Selangor district (Mukim Serendah, Rasa, Ulu Yam and Batang Kali).

