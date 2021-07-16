Dewan Negara Caucus proposes senators be appointed to Tabung Haji RCI

The government had previously announced the setting up of the RCI under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1950 (Act 119) to investigate issues relating to TH following the Cabinet meeting on July 14. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Dewan Negara Caucus on People’s Wellbeing today proposed for members of the Senate to be appointed to the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate allegations of misconduct in Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) management.

Its chairman, Senator Datuk Razali Idris in a statement today said it was hoped that the setting up of the RCI would restore and rebuild the reputation of Tabung Haji as the Islamic financial conglomerate in Malaysia and the global arena.

“Through the RCI, TH is expected to restore its image and rebuild a world-recognised identity as an exemplary model in haj management and Islamic financial services among Islamic countries.

“In this matter, the Senate Caucus on People’s Wellbeing is confident that the RCI investigation will enable TH, which has more than 50 years of experience in deposits, services, and haj operations as well as fund investments, to give a reliable return of trust to more than 10 million depositors,” he said.

Razali, who is also the Malaysian Senators’ Council deputy president, said the depositors have the absolute right through the RCI to obtain accurate information on TH governance, integrity and operations that took place between 2014 to 2020.

The government had previously announced the setting up of the RCI under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1950 (Act 119) to investigate issues relating to TH following the Cabinet meeting on July 14. — Bernama