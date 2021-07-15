MCMC: Bukit Puchong and Bukit Mendi Felda residents, Orang Asli now enjoy 4G facility

MCMC in a statement today said that previously, the residents had limited communications coverage and difficulty accessing the Internet, especially teachers and students for the purpose of teaching and learning at home (PdPR). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, July 15 — About 5,500 settlers in the Bukit Puchong and Bukit Mendi Felda schemes, as well as Sungai Tuang Orang Asli villagers are now enjoying the 4G network through three new telecommunications infrastructure which became operational since early June.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement here today said that previously, the residents had limited communications coverage and difficulty accessing the Internet, especially teachers and students for the purpose of teaching and learning at home (PdPR).

“It is estimated that 192 existing fixed broadband lines in the Bukit Puchong and Bukit Mendi Felda schemes are still using the old technology in the fixed line broadband service based on copper cables.

“This will be upgraded to an optic fibre cable network to enable the residents to enjoy a faster and more stable fixed broadband service with the upgrading work expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022,” it said.

The MCMC had announced several other initiatives planned under the National Digital Network (Jendela).

Among others, 10 new towers are expected to be built by this September and will be ready in stages from March to June next year.

It will also involve the upgrading of 57 existing transmission stations to 4G network and expected to be completed in March 2022.

In addition, 4,193 premises will have their fixed broadband infrastructure upgraded to optic fibre. — Bernama