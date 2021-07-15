Covid-19: Mercy Malaysia to help in setting up new mega PPV in Melaka

Vaccine recipients rest after receiving the injection at the vaccination centre (PPV) in Bukit Jalil June 27, 2021. Mercy Malaysia is lending support in setting up a new mega vaccination centre (PPV) in Melaka. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, July 15 — Mercy Malaysia has stepped up its Covid-19 immunisation efforts by lending support to the appointed healthcare organiser, Mudah Healthcare Sdn Bhd, in setting up a new mega vaccination centre (PPV) in Melaka.

Mercy Malaysia president Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Mohd Perdaus said in a statement today that it would focus on providing and setting up equipment, medical volunteers, as well as some of the operational costs needed to keep the centre running.

The PPV is expected to administer an estimated 1,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine jabs per day but the statement did not specify where it be located or when it will be opened.

He said Mercy Malaysia would focus on speeding up the pace of the national immunisation programme to ensure everyone is protected from the Covid-19 virus.

“Speeding up the vaccination programme is very much needed to prevent more severely ill cases and deaths from the virus. As a strong proponent of vaccination, we will continue to respond to the government’s initiative towards achieving 80 per cent population immunity,” he said.

Apart from lending support towards vaccination centres, Mercy Malaysia has also conducted its own community outreach vaccination programmes for the elderly at nursing homes, communities in rural areas and those who are physically unable to go to the vaccination centres.

“Through these combined efforts, Mercy Malaysia hopes to achieve the targeted 80 per cent population immunity within a shorter period of time,” he said. — Bernama