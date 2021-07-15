After reports of chaos at Malawati Stadium CAC, new controls put in place as assessments proceed smoothly despite huge crowds

People wait to register their personal details before entering the Covid-19 Assessment Centre at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam July 14, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 15 — It was a very different scene from that of the past few days at the Malawati Stadium Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) when Malay Mail visited it yesterday.

Instead of the chaos that had been depicted on social media, we were greeted by a picture of calm despite the already huge crowd that had gathered here to get themselves assessed.

Some 4,000 people had reportedly arrived to the Shah Alam facility on Monday to get assessed, as pictures and videos of the elderly and people with babies waiting in the hot sun went viral.

But yesterday, we saw chairs placed in neat lines outside the stadium for the comfort of those who were waiting to be called into the centre.

Foreign workers are seen waiting outside the Covid-19 Assessment Centre at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam July 14, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Several buses were also seen at the parking area, ferrying mostly foreign workers. A separate pathway was also designated in the stadium for industry workers who had come to get themselves assessed by healthcare workers.

Those manning the centre yesterday estimated they would be assessing about 3,000 people or more in a facility that can accommodate around 2,200 people.

Malay Mail learned that most who come to this CAC are walk-in cases with no prior appointments or orders from the Ministry of Health (MoH) to get screened, and the daily capacity is always breached.

Since it started operating in February, the Stadium Malawati CAC has experienced big turnouts as it caters to Covid-19 patients from Petaling which itself covers Subang, Damansara, Shah Alam, Puchong, Kelana Jaya and Petaling Jaya.

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 go to assessment centres like this one to get assessed on the severity of their infection.

This would determine if they required hospital admission or can self-quarantine at home.

People queue as they wait to enter the Covid-19 Assessment Centre at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam July 14, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa Malay Mail learnt that many who turn up are mostly issued home quarantine orders, while children who are also assessed usually fall under Categories one or two of Covid-19.

A check inside the CAC saw snacks like bread and biscuits as well as bottled water being available, donated by NGOs.

By the time we left, many of those who were first seen waiting their turns were already being ushered into the stadium.

Better arrangements for Taman Sri Andalas CAC in the pipeline

Klang MP Charles Santiago told Malay Mail that the CAC at Taman Seri Andalas, where residents complained of large crowds mixing with the residents in the neighbourhood, would be moved to a new location very soon.

"I think from what I know, for now, it will operate, but they will move the place on a short notice. I don't think they have identified a new location yet. I think they are looking for a place somewhere in Klang so the Klang people can go there,” he said.

Charles proposed the MPK Hockey Stadium in Pandamaran under the Klang City Council (MPK) and the Klang Stadium as alternate venues.

"Best would be the MPK Hockey Stadium as it's huge and there is also a district health office (PKD) nearby. People know the place too and it is much more accessible to the public," he added.

Following the huge turnouts, the Selangor State Health Department said on Tuesday it had made improvements to the CACs at the Malawati Stadium and Taman Sri Andalas.

Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the department has improved the crowd flow, added lanes and personnel as well as erected tents and placed chairs for those waiting.