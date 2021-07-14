FT minister: 15,000 hardcore, urban poor in KL, Putrajaya to receive aid

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the programme was a proactive measure to mobilise efforts to track down those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement controls. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — A total of 15,000 people including 3,853 hardcore poor families in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will receive assistance under the “Jejak Prihatin” programme.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the programme was a proactive measure to mobilise efforts to track down those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement controls and provide immediate assistance without having to wait until their conditions become critical, adding that the first phase of the programme started today until July 28.

He said the Federal Territories Ministry would deploy nearly 4,000 Prihatin Volunteers as well members of the Federal Territory Resident Representative Council to track down the hardcore poor, urban poor and the needy who require assistance including in terms of mental health and spiritual.

“The volunteers are responsible for going door to door to inspect the conditions of these hardcore poor and poor families to find out what are their needs and the problems that they face, including regarding the issue of vaccination because we do not want anyone to be left out from receiving the Covid-19 vaccination, which should be done as quickly as possible.

“Data obtained by these volunteers will be accumulated at Rumah Prihatin @ Grand Seasons in line with its function as a two-way centre in collecting and disseminating information,” he said after launching the programme here today.

Annuar said the “Jejak Prihatin” programme would be coordinated by the Federal Territories Foundation as the main implementor, adding that the ministry welcomed contributions from corporate bodies and the public to ensure more affected people in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya can be assisted continuously. — Bernama