Dr Adham: No plans to vaccinate SPM pupils yet; STPM students will get Covid-19 jabs this month

Dr Adham confirmed that vaccinations for STPM students will start this month.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Those sitting for their SPM examinations will not be getting their Covid-19 vaccines anytime soon, as they belong to an age category that is vulnerable to possible side effects.

Utusan Malaysia reported Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba as saying that studies have shown teenagers aged 17 and below can develop myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) and pericarditis (inflammation of tissue that forms the sac around the heart) after two doses.

He said even though it only happens on rare occasions, the government wants to wait for the latest data and studies from vaccine manufacturers before arriving at a decision.

“We will discuss this matter further once we get more information from the vaccine manufacturers.

“Experts are advising that despite it being a rare occurrence, myocarditis and pericarditis can happen in those aged 17 and below.

“Nevertheless, we are administering vaccines to teachers, especially Form Four and Five teachers, as well as school staff like gardeners, security guards and canteen operators,” Dr Adham told Utusan Malaysia.

There have been calls for the government to allow SPM students to get vaccinated so they can sit for their overdue exams.

Schools nationwide have been closed for several months now due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and may only reopen when Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) kicks in, which is said to be around September or October this year.

Nearly 400,000 students are due to sit for their SPM and STPM exams this year.

Dr Adham confirmed to Utusan Malaysia that vaccinations for STPM students will start this month.

As for schools reopening, he said that will only happen once teachers and school administrative staff have been vaccinated but SOPs would still have to be adhered to.