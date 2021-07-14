DPM: Five localities in Sabah and Sarawak placed under EMCO from Friday

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing in Kampung Sungai Penchala as the enhanced movement control order kicks in today June 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Four localities in Sabah and one in Sarawak will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from this Friday until July 29, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In Sabah, it will involve Kampung Lubak di Beaufort; Block 2, Block 6 and Block 9 of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Taman Mesra (Sandakan); Block Angsana dan Block Sumboi-Sumboi in Kampung Seberang Benoni (Papar) as well as Kampung Melalam in Sipitang, while in Sarawak it will be at Kampung Jagoi Duyoh in Bau district, Kuching.

“The standard operating procedures for all EMCO areas will be the same as announced before this,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Kampung Landung Ayang, Kudat in Sabah that was supposed to end tomorrow has been extended to July 29.

However, the EMCO in Kampung Gusi Kinarut in Papar, Sabah ended a day earlier today, while the EMCO in several localities in Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur will end tomorrow as scheduled. — Bernama

