Cops probing vandalism of mosque in Pasir Puteh

Yahaya said the message 'jangan buka bunyi terlalu kuat' was scrawled on one of the walls at the mosque. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 14 — Police are investigating into a report that a message was scrawled in red spray paint on the wall of a mosque at Taman SPPK, Pasir Puteh here, yesterday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the report was lodged by a mosque committee member at 9.07am yesterday.

“The complainant noticed the message jangan buka bunyi terlalu kuat (don’t increase the volume of the loudspeaker) painted on the wall near the main entrance, when he and his wife arrived at the mosque at about 5.15am.

“No one else was seen around the compound at that time,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The complainant who is also the mosque muezzin, informed that a few Quran verses would be played over the loudspeaker for 10 minutes every morning, before the early dawn call to prayer is recited.

The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for defiling a place of worship which provides a maximum of two years in prison or a fine or both, if convicted. — Bernama