Cops bust online gambling call centres at Kuching condo raking in over RM4.2m

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah shows the equipment seized during the raids. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, July 14 ― Police raided two online gambling call centres at a condominium in Jalan Ming Chung here around 3pm yesterday (July 13).

The first raid involved a unit where the call centre is estimated to have brought in more than RM4 million in the last nine months.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah told a press conference today that during the raid, three male suspects jumped from the second-storey unit to evade arrest.

“However, two of the suspects sustained injuries, while one of them managed to escape,” he said.

Ahsmon said one of the injured suspects is currently warded at the Sarawak General Hospital for a broken pelvis, while the other suspect, who broke his leg, is currently in the lock-up.

“Inside the premises, seven foreign suspects were successfully arrested comprising of five males and two females,” he said.

A second raid at another condominium unit saw the arrests of three male suspects, one of whom is Indonesian.

The second call centre is estimated to have made around RM270,000 in the last three months.

Ashmon said all suspects aged between 17 and 37 will be investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The eight foreign suspects will also be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering the country without valid travel documents.

Also seized during the raids were six computers, 21 mobile phones, and other equipment used to run the call centres.

From the raids, Ahsmon said police also identified two local witnesses, who are required to come forward to assist with the investigation.

The police chief urged the public to come forward with any information regarding such activities in their respective areas.

He pointed out such call centres are causing losses to the Sarawak government as they are using subsidised electricity.

“We will also be working with Sesco to disconnect the electricity to these premises under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he added. ― Borneo Post