Khairy: 204 IDCC PPV staff test positive for Covid-19

Khairy said a new set of workers will man the PPV tomorrow after it was closed for sanitisation today. ― Picture by MIera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said 204 out of 453 workers and volunteers at the Shah Alam Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) vaccine distribution centre have tested positive for Covid-19.

Khairy said all those who tested positive have been isolated and a new set of workers will man the PPV tomorrow after it was closed for sanitisation today.

“The good news is those who are positive have a low virus load.

“As soon as I got the information of the screening results, I ordered for an immediate closure for one day so that the cleaning and sanitisation work could be done by the Fire department,” he told an online press conference today.

Khairy added that the CITF had informed those with vaccination appointments today that these will be rescheduled to a later date via text and social media updates.

