Johor police chief: Fruit seller arrested after 10 police reports lodged against him for insulting TMJ on video

JOHOR BARU, July 12 — Police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly making insulting remarks and obscene gestures aimed at Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim through a video that has been widely shared on social media.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspect an assistant fruit seller, was arrested at a house in Kampung Sri Desa in Ayer Hitam at 9.30pm yesterday.

“The suspect, a bachelor, was arrested by the Iskandar Puteri district police serious crime unit (D9) and was assisted by police personnel from both the Ayer Hitam and Batu Pahat stations after 10 police reports were lodged against him earlier on the same day.

“Police also seized a mobile phone with a Maxis SIM card, a cap, a black long-sleeve T-shirt, a denim short pants and an al-Quran,” Ayob Khan told reporters during a media conference held at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob said initial investigations revealed that the suspect has previous criminal records under Section 506 of the Penal Code for extortion and Section 427 of the same Code for committing mischief in 2017 and causing loss or damage last year.

He said the suspect is currently placed under a four-day remand order starting today.

Police are investigating the case under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

“I would like to point out to our Rukun Negara and the last paragraph where it reminds all Malaysians to have courtesy and morality.

“If the person lacks those values, then they are not Malaysian as it is not part of our culture,” said Ayob Khan.

Last week, a 32-second video clip featuring a youth wearing a cap insulting Tunku Ismail and the other royalties was widely shared on social media platforms.

In the clip, identified as an Instagram video under “Amirul_Naito”, the suspect swore using the al-Quran before expressing his anger at Tunku Ismail and showing obscene gestures.