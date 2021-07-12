In Tangkak, family disagreement ends with uncle brutally stabbed to death by nephew

Tangkak police chief Superintendent Mohd Fadhil Minhat said the victim was initially found in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the Sungai Mati health clinic. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TANGKAK, July 12 — A 72-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by his nephew following a disagreement at their family home in Kampung Serom 3 in Sungai Mati here today.

The senior citizen was stabbed multiple times with a knife on his face, head and body in the 11.15am incident.

Tangkak police chief Superintendent Mohd Fadhil Minhat said the victim was initially found in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the Sungai Mati health clinic.

“At the time of the incident, there were three other relatives in the house but they were unable to stop the suspect from attacking the victim, who is his uncle.

“Following that, police arrested the 36-year-old suspect and also recovered a 27cm long knife belonging to the household that was believed to have been used in the incident,” Mohd Fadhil said in a statement.

The suspect, who was unemployed, had stayed in the same house with his uncle since he was a child.

Checks by police revealed that the suspect has six previous criminal records including cases related to drugs, obscenity and criminal violence.

Mohd Fadhil said the suspect was recently released from prison in January.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim had frequently advised the suspect to work and be a responsible person.

“Police are in the midst of probing the case further and are currently awaiting the autopsy results,” he said.

Mohd Fadhil added that police have classified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said the suspect would be taken to the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow to obtain a remand order.