Covid-19: Proton expects to fully vaccinate its employees by mid-August, says CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — National carmaker, Proton Holdings Bhd, expects most of its employees to be fully vaccinated by the first half of August following a vaccination programme for all employees, beginning today.

Chief executive officer Li Chunrong said staff from Proton’s base of operations in Tanjung Malim and Shah Alam, who are not yet vaccinated, were notified of their appointments via the MySejahtera app that would be spread out over several days to ensure everyone who opted-in for the vaccine receive their first dose.

“Proton hopes that by vaccinating our staff, we will contribute to reducing the number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia.

“With other companies undertaking similar initiatives, this should help in efforts to restart the automotive industry that has been put on hold by lockdown measures,” he said in a statement today.

He said the carmaker has worked with the federal and state authorities to repurpose its sports complex into an industry vaccine dispensing centre (PPVIN) to expedite efforts in Tanjung Malim.

Li said with a maximum daily volume of approximately 800 people, the PPVIN would be in operation for six days to ensure staff from Proton as well as vendors based there are vaccinated.

He said staff in Shah Alam would receive their vaccines at the Shah Alam Convention Centre as there was no space large enough at Proton’s own premises for a temporary PPV that complied with the standard operating procedure requirements.

Following the kick-off today, the vaccination dispensing exercise will be repeated three weeks later for Proton staff to receive their second dose of the vaccine. — Bernama