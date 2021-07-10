Sabahans look forward to return to normalcy under phase two of National Recovery Plan

A view of the skyline of Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, July 10 — Phase Two of movement control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), which began today in Sabah, has given new hope to the people for their lives and local economy to return to normal after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Syakirah Lee, 40, a fruit shop employee here, said she previously worked in a small convenience store but lost her job as the place had to close due to a lack of customers due to the impact of the pandemic.

She said the situation had caused her problems to support her family, hence phase two which allows certain businesses to operate gives her new hope to revive the family economy with a new job.

“I am thankful businesses are given flexibility in this phase as we who are in the business can make profits. However, we cannot afford to be complacent and must abide by the SOPs (standard operating procedures) because the threat of the Covid-19 infection is still here.

“Businesses are allowed to operate but traders must abide by the current directives from the government because cases nationwide are on the rise. We all have a shared role and responsibility in curbing Covid-19 infection,” she told Bernama, here, today.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported as saying that Sabah would move into Phase Two of the PPN today and that the decision was made after examining the state’s threshold indicators.

Meanwhile, Lem Su Chiang, 56, the owner of a photography and printing shop, said she had not been able to run the entire business thus causing income loss, so this opportunity to operate in phase two will allow her to revive her business.

However, she said only printing and photocopying services are allowed to operate as photography services were still not allowed in this phase.

“It will be a small loss but we must abide by the SOPs so that Covid-19 cases can decrease,” she added.

Foodpanda deliveryman Tan Shi Yuu, 25, said the flexibility to operate for the food business in phase two allowed more orders for him to make deliveries.

“I hope we can learn a little more in this phase. Previously, when tourists were allowed (to come to Sabah) I earned between RM1,000 and RM2,000 a week. I hope in phase two, I can get between RM700 to RM800 a week,” he said.

He said what was important now for the people of Sabah was to never give up in facing the various challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. We have to face the pandemic together by complying with the SOPs as well as cooperate with the government in fighting it. — Bernama