Report: MCO leads to increasing numbers of abandoned cats, says non-profit

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Malaysia Cats Club has said that more and more people are abandoning their cats during the movement control order (MCO).

Harian Metro reported the club’s president Khalid Rashid as saying some owners were using the MCO as an excuse to dump their feline pets by the side of the road, or in markets and restaurants, calling their behaviour irresponsible.

“The main reason is that the cats have not been spayed. When they breed and continue to breed, their owners are unable to provide the proper care needed and they take the easy way out by discarding them,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

Khalid said he has often been brought to tears by the sight of abused cats.

“From MCO 1.0 to MCO 3.0, the Malaysia Cats Club in collaboration with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has rescued more than 2,000 street cats.

“These cats were either rescued from the roadside, markets or eateries. Many showed signs of abuse; for example, their tails were cut off or they had been splashed with hot oil,” he said.

According to Khalid, the rescued street cats undergo rehabilitation with adequate food and medical attention at nine cat care centres across the peninsula.

The nine centres in Kuala Lumpur, Ampang, Kajang, Bangi, Johor, Melaka and Penang are also monitored by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH).

However, Khalid said that neither his NGO nor the centres will be able to care for the felines indefinitely.

“The cats are cared for and treated until they recover. After a few weeks, they are put up for adoption.

“Before the MCO, we ran a kitten adoption programme at a shopping mall in Setiawangsa every week.

“Each time, at least 30 cats would find foster families,” he said.

Khalid said no fee is charged for adoptions; instead, the family is encouraged to donate cat food or cat treatments to the club.