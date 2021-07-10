Kelantan govt to fully cooperate with MACC over graft probe involving Air Kelantan projects worth RM27m

The Kelantan government will give its full cooperation to the MACC over a graft probe involving Air Kelantan projects worth more than RM27 million. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA BARU, July 10 — The Kelantan government will give its full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over a graft probe involving Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) projects worth more than RM27 million.

Kelantan Mentri Besar’s political secretary Mohd Asri Mat Daud said Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob has taken note of the arrests of AKSB officers and its former general manager yesterday for the alleged corrupt practices.

However, he said it is important to always hold to the principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty.

“All parties must put their full trust in the MACC to conduct the investigations,” he said in a statement, here today.

Bernama reported that a 60-year-old former AKSB general manager has been remanded for three days from yesterday by the MACC to assist in the investigation of corruption involving projects worth more than RM27 million from 2015 to 2019.

Also remanded were a 39-year-old AKSB officer and a 43-year-old project manager.

It is understood that their remand is to facilitate further investigation on allegations of their involvement in accepting bribes from a company to obtain projects and work from AKSB, which is also a subsidiary of the Kelantan Mentri Besar Corporation.

According to MACC sources, the arrests were made following tip-offs from the public, and further investigation would be conducted in accordance with Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama