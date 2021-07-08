Musang King durian orchards: Pahang Forestry Dept to cooperate over any reports of wrongdoing

Musang King durians are seen during a tour at Lembah Temir Resort in Raub September 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 8 — The Pahang Forestry Department (JPNP) is ready to fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in any possible investigation over allegations of leakages in the issue of forest reserves being turned into Musang King durian orchards in Raub.

Its director Datuk Dr Mohd Hizamri Mohd Yasin said the issue involving the Batu Talam forest reserve in Raub has been public knowledge as it has been going on for decades, even before he began serving in Pahang.

“We have no problem if there are leakages going on and if there’s a report, (do) investigate. Actually, enforcement operations like this are normally done with the assistance of other agencies including the Land Office and the police, yet this happened here.

“But if we don’t conduct an enforcement operation now, then when? It’s been 20 years and we have to put a stop here. Since the past two to three years we have conducted many operations to conserve the environment, including in Cameron Highlands,” he said.

Mohd Hizamri said this at a media conference after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the department and WASCO Coatings Malaysia Sdn Bhd regarding cooperation for forest conservation and planting in Gebeng here today.

At the ceremony, Mohd Hizamri represented the department while Wasco Coatings was represented by Group chief executive officer (CEO) kumpulan Giancarlo Maccagno.

Regarding the willingness of the farmers to hold discussions, Mohd Hizamri said the matter needs to be brought up to the state government as the forestry department’s role was only to carry out the operation as it was located in the forest reserve, adding that the commander of the operation was the Raub Land and District Office.

The forestry department, according to Mohd Hizamri, will currently continue implementing the operation, which involves a 101.17 hectare area within the Batu Talam forest reserve and scheduled to be completed by Aug 2, as long as there are no specific instructions to stop doing so.

“There are those who question why (the operation is conducted) during the fruiting season, but if we don’t do it, when should it be done as durians fruit two or three times a year. If we don’t do it, farmers will return to the plantations when the season comes and we cannot continue to place guards to monitor the area,” he said.

Mohd Hizamri claimed the department held engagement sessions with many farmers who were affected since 2019, but did not really get any positive response from those involved.

He also said the affected area will be replanted with suitable forest trees immediately, and that no machinery was used in the operation, with all work to remove the trees being conducted manually using saws and parangs.

“We will not allow the use of machinery to avoid land clearing that can cause mud that might pollute rivers. We also wish to protect the land and avoid any soil settlement that might make tree planting difficult.

“If this happens, it will increase the cost of replanting...in addition, the slopes in the forests are not suitable for machinery and there are rivers and bridges that will make the movement of heavy machinery difficult,” he added. — Bernama