Jawi sets new limit on number of congregants in surau, mosques for KL, Putrajaya and Labuan

Muslims perform Friday prayers in the first week of Ramadan at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, April 16, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has made a new ruling on the number of congregants allowed to perform the Friday and obligatory prayers, as well as for the coming Aidiladha prayer, at mosques and suraus in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan effective tomorrow.

Jawi director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said in areas affected by the movement control order under the National Recovery Plan, the number of congregants allowed for Friday and Aidiladha prayers at the Federal Territory mosques is 300 and 100 people for the obligatory prayers.

For central mosques in eight zones in the federal territories, he said, only 100 congregants are allowed for Friday and Aidiladha prayers and 50 people for the obligatory prayers.

“For the Masjid Kariah and the Friday surau, the congregation for Friday and Aidiladha prayers is limited to only 50 people, while for the obligatory prayers, only 30 people are allowed,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, 12 congregants are allowed for Friday, Aidiladha and obligatory prayers at the Friday Surau of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Public Housing.

For mosques and surau in areas placed under the enhanced movement control order, he said, only three congregants are allowed for the obligatory prayers, while the Friday prayer is replaced with Zohor prayer.— Bernama