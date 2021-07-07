After being made DPM, Ismail Sabri thanks Umno president Zahid for his ‘support’

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the appointment came with huge responsibilities, and that he would discharge his duties with ‘sincerity and honesty’. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed his gratitude towards Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi following his appointment as deputy prime minister, just hours before the party’s supreme council is expected to decide if it would continue to support the ruling Perikatan Nasional.

Reacting to the news about his appointment, Ismail said he was first grateful to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, God, and the Umno president “for his support” alongside the entire party leadership.

“I would like to express the highest gratitude to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the trust he has given. I am grateful to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala for my appointment as deputy prime minister,” he said in a short statement.

“At the same time I would also like to express my gratitude to the support shown by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the entire party leadership,” said Ismail who is also in charge of the Defence Ministry.

Muhyiddin’s office announced Ismail’s appointment just earlier this evening, a surprise move observers believe is intended to preempt tonight’s Umno supreme council’s meeting, when it is expected to instruct all party leaders to withdraw their support for Perikatan Nasional.

Several Umno leaders are currently ministers and deputy ministers in the PN administration.

Ismail’s party colleague Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, the foreign minister, was also promoted to senior minister and will take over the Security Cluster portfolio.

The appointments have been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and take effect immediately, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Ismail thanked all members of parliament and “leaders of all political parties” and Malaysians in general.

The minister said the appointment came with huge responsibilities, and that he would discharge his duties with “sincerity and honesty”.

“This appointment is not a privilege, but instead is a trust and heavy responsibility especially when facing the Covid-19 pandemic and trying to make the National Recovery Plan a success,” he said.