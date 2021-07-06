Car washes, morning and farmers’ markets don’t need Miti CIMS 3.0 permit to reopen under NRP Phase Two, says ministry

The Housing and Local Government Ministry said that these services did not need to obtain permission to operate through the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System, instead, it was sufficient to show a business licence issued by the PBT. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — Manual, semi-automated and automated car wash services licensed by the local authorities (PBT), as well as morning markets and farmers’ markets, are allowed to operate in states in Phase Two of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) said that these services did not need to obtain permission to operate through the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System, maintained by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, instead, it was sufficient to show a business licence issued by the PBT.

“If their business location involves interdistrict or interstate travel, (then) they need to obtain police permission by submitting a business licence or hawker permit issued by the relevant PBT,” KPKT said in a statement, today.

Perlis, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang have already shifted to Phase Two of the PPN, while Penang will start tomorrow (July 7).

For vehicle washing services, KPKT said that cleaning work allowed would cover the vehicle’s exterior and interior, engine, and polishing and waxing as well as antibacterial elimination and insect repellent services in the vehicle.

For morning markets and farmers’ markets, they will be allowed to operate from 7am to 11am, with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) covering the number of visitors and keeping a minimum distance of two metres.

“Only six main commodities, namely fish, meat, chicken, eggs, vegetables and fruit are allowed to be sold. Meanwhile, weekly markets, night markets and ‘pasar tamu’ are still not allowed to operate,” it added.

The public can refer to the KPKT official website at https://www.kpkt.gov.my to download the Vehicle Washing Service SOPs and the Morning Market and Farmers’ Market SOPs.

The decision to allow the services to operate was reached during a special meeting of the Covid-19 Technical Committee, chaired by Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on June 22. — Bernama