St. Nicholas Home residents, students receive Covid jabs in Penang

A nurse administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a disabled resident at the St. Nicholas Home, Bagan Jermal July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 5 — Students and residents at St. Nicholas Home, here, who are visually impaired, are grateful and happy to have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today.

In fact, most of those who were initially worried about receiving the vaccine were very excited, because the vaccination process was carried out at the care centre for the visually impaired, by the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) mobile vaccination team.

One of the trainees, Aina Jasmin Mohd Rais, 26, said that she was initially nervous and concerned to receive the vaccine due to claims regarding the vaccine, but changed her mind after getting vaccinated today.

“There are various (untrue) claims regarding the vaccination, but after getting my shot today I feel those allegations are untrue because I am not in pain or anything in fact, I am very happy that the vaccine was administered here (at the home).

“We, residents and students, do not need to travel to the vaccination centre (PPV) — instead the medical team actually comes here. We have also been given information about the vaccine, and I made some initial preparations such as eating and drinking before being vaccinated,” she told reporters after receiving her shot today.

Lim Kooi Yong, 48, said that she and her husband Tang Eng Keng, 57, both visually impaired, were relieved and happy to receive the vaccine shot, as it would, to some extent, protect them if they are infected with Covid-19.

“From the beginning, everything went smoothly, and we were called according to the time of vaccination, and briefed before being given the shot. The process did not take long, moreover, it did not hurt.

“Actually, I am happy to get the shot today because I am a staff member here (St Nicholas Home) so I meet people on daily basis. Once vaccinated, I feel safer and I ask people not to be afraid to get vaccinated,” she said.

Another recipient, D. Muruyan, 25, a trainee, expressed his relief after receiving the vaccine, and believed that it was everyone's responsibility to do so.

“Don't be afraid, the needle is not big and it doesn't hurt either. It's only slight pain and I would like to encourage my disabled friends to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, Northeast district health officer, Datin Dr Azizah Ab Manan, when met at the programme, said that the health team was mobilised to St. Nicholas Home to vaccinate 96 trainees, residents and staff there.

“Vaccination for the disabled involves more than 500 recipients and it is carried out in collaboration with their associations, so I ask the group to refer to their respective associations so that the vaccine shot can be administered directly via the mobile team,” she said. — Bernama