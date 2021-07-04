TMJ orders state govt to expedite initiatives in fight against Covid-19

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said the use of rapid test kits and personal test kits must also be introduced as soon as possible for all the people of Johor. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BAHRU, July 4 — The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today ordered the Johor state government to expedite the implementation of initiatives to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, which is currently seen to be getting critical.

Through his official Facebook page HRH Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail said, this is because to date, the state’s Covid-19 statistics are still showing a high number of daily cases.

Tunku Ismail said the use of rapid test kits and personal test kits must also be introduced as soon as possible for all the people of Johor and to be used widely, specially for important sectors besides frontliners.

“Particularly (for) critical sectors which involve the processing of medicines, food items and basic necessities. The people must also be screened extensively and get vaccinated soon,” he said.

Prior to that, Tunku Ismail granted an audience to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammed, state Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

Johor recorded 500 new cases today, bringing the total Covid-19 infections in the state to 72,525 cases with 595 deaths. — Bernama