Petronas Foundation contributes digital devices to Sabah, Labuan students worth RM4.6m

A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2016. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 4 — A total of 1,726 students in Sabah and 118 in Labuan has received digital devices equipped with data connections worth RM4.6 million contributed by Petronas Foundation to facilitate access to online learning for students from B40 families.

Chief executive officer Nelly Francis Shariah said the contributions were channelled through the district education offices in Beaufort, Kuala Penyu, Papar, Kinabatangan, Labuk and Sugut, Semporna, Lahad Datu, Pitas, Ranau and Tenom as well as the Labuan Education Department from June 29 to July 2.

“It is part of Petronas Foundation’s commitment under the Cerdik Programme which is a corporate social responsibility initiative by government-linked companies to facilitate students from low-income families to access education in the new norm.

“Our intention through the involvement in the Cerdik Programme is to provide equitable access to quality education to students towards bridging the digital divide in learning,” he said in a statement today.

He said the devices provided through the Cerdik Programme would support students’ learning needs for three academic years and equipped with data connections as well as technical support and warranties.

“In total, the Petronas Foundation distributed 12,000 devices worth RM30 million nationwide under the Cerdik Programme,” he added. — Bernama