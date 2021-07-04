Dr Annuar to work with relevant agencies to ensure govt assistance reaches those affected by Covid-19

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, July 4 — Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said he will work with the relevant agencies to ensure that all government assistance could reach those who have been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, said there are many types of assistance provided by the government not just to provide relief to those in dire need, but also to provide a long-term solution to them.

“Those who had raised the white flag, we will help immediately, but we need to solve this problem long term.

“So, I will discuss with the mayor on how to ensure that those who have run out of food supply to know that there is assistance that the state government had put aside to help them,” he said when commenting on the raising of white flag by those who have been affected by the pandemic during his Facebook live stream yesterday.

Personally, Dr Annuar said the raising of white flag is not the culture of the people of Sibu.

Instead, he said those affected should fight on because the government is making every effort to solve the problem due to the pandemic.

Dr Annuar said the state government has provided RM250 every month for six months to those in the B40 group and the Welfare Department had also been asked to send 100 food aid baskets yesterday for those who in need.

Apart from the government, Dr Annuar said there are many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) andother relevant parties which are making efforts to help the people such as the An-Nur Mosque which has a donation section called ‘Almari Sedekah’ to provide food supply for those who are in need.

In an effort to help as many people as possible, he has also instructed all the 23 Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) sub-branches in Nangka state constituency to donate to the ‘Almari Sedekah’.

Dr Annuar said he is also willing to work with the churches and temples to set up a ‘donations section’ so that everyone could have access to food if they are in dire need.

He also thanked all those who have been very generous in answering the calls of those who have raised the white flag in Sibu.

“Thanks to those who helped, the NGOs and individuals who are willing to help, not just to help solve the pandemic, but also step forward to try to ease the economic constraint by the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also said that PBB Nangka would help to fill the Google form for food baskets allocated to the Sibu parliamentary seat and Lanang parliamentary seat.

He said PBB Nangka has a list of about 9,000 people who are eligible for the food basket.

He said that he has also written to Sibu Islam Welfare Trust Board to request for permission for Dewan Lakis to be used as a centre for the distribution of food baskets to the people.

He also urged those who had raised white flag to also apply for the food basket.

“Those who can help them, please do help them to apply for the food basket,” he said. — Borneo Post