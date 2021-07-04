Dr Annuar: Technical glitch in online form for food basket application in Sibu rectified

SDDMC coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, July 4 — A technical glitch in the Google form that prevented food basket applicants here to submit their request online has been rectified after the issue was highlighted, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“I have received many complaints from applicants that they could not submit the online form, earlier on.

“This is because, after they have filled up the space requesting for their names, a message stating ‘must be a number greater than zero’ was prompted.

“After highlighting the glitch to them, now people in Sibu and Lanang (parliamentary constituencies) can register (for food aid using the) google form already,” Dr Annuar told The Borneo Post today.

According to Dr Annuar, the link for applicants in Sibu and Lanang constituencies to request for food baskets could be found in Lanang MP Alice Lau’s Facebook page.

He added that the food baskets for the recipients in the two parliamentary constituencies are managed by Sibu MP Oscar Ling and Lau.

As for Nangka state constituency, he said an ‘Almari Sedekah’ (alms closet) has been set up for public to donate food items to those who are in need.

Dr Annuar took the opportunity to thank the 23 units under Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Nangka branch for having contributed food items to those in need. — Borneo Post