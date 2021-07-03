Police summon Batu Pahat MP, 14 others over Covid-19 SOP violation at durian orchard

A screengrab of the alleged durian feast attended by Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon during lockdown in Johor recently. — Screengrab via Facebook

BATU PAHAT, July 3 — Police have summoned 15 individuals including Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon to help in investigations over a viral video on a group of people who allegedly flouted the standard operating procedure (SOP) at a durian orchard, here, last Sunday.

Batu Pahat police chief, ACP Ismail Dollah said Mohd Rashid, who is also Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, turned up to give his statement at the Batu Pahat district police headquarters on Thursday at 3 pm.

“The police have completed recording the statements of all 15 individuals and will complete investigation before referring the case to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“The case will be investigated under Regulation 18 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021,” he said when contacted here, today.

Recently, a 13-second video which made its round on social media, showed a group of individuals including Mohd Rashid at a durian orchard. — Bernama