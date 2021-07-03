Communications Ministry to propose filming activities under phase two of National Recovery Plan

The production team from Operaklasik Sdn Bhd filming a drama during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) in this file picture taken on June 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, July 3 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is trying to get permission for filming activities in the studio to be allowed during Phase Two of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said, however, the proposal would be applicable to approved studios only, to facilitate monitoring and compliance with the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We have studios that can be used, including under the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) in Selangor, Johor and Sarawak, and some production companies that have the facilities to allow their studios to be used.

“The number (of studios) is not that many but at least it can help them earn some income because there are many working behind the scenes,” he said at the Indera Mahkota 2020 MP Report Card Presentation press conference held online here today.

Under the current regulations, filming activities will only be allowed when the country has entered phase three of PPN, which is when the average daily Covid-19 figure dips below 2,000 cases, bed capacity in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is adequate and the vaccination rate is at 40 per cent. — Bernama