IGP says OK to three people in a car for Covid-19 vaccination, medical appointments in EMCO areas

The clarification comes on the eve of an EMCO for 15 localities in Kuala Lumpur and almost all of Selangor, except for the Sabak Bernam district, that is to last two weeks due to the high cases of Covid-19. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Three people may travel in the same car for medical or Covid-19 vaccination appointments even if they live in an area under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), the police clarified today.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said those sharing the car only need to show the appointment via the MySejahtera application on their phone, website, appointment card or text message to the police on duty.

“For residents in EMCO-charged localities who have medical/vaccination arrangements, PDRM will allow the movement of three people (including the driver), for that purpose.

“Residents in EMCO localities only need to show an appointment on the MySejahtera app, website, appointment card or short message service (SMS) to field staff,” he said in a statement.

He added that those sharing the same car for emergency cases such as sickness and deaths will be reviewed on a “case-to-case” basis.

The National Security Council had yesterday announced that only one person, the driver, will be allowed to travel in private cars, while two people — the driver and one passenger — will be allowed for taxis and e-hailing services.