GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all implementing agencies, particularly ministries, to prioritise the training of young people on artificial intelligence (AI) so that the country does not fall behind in this field.

The prime minister said in this regard, training for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) fields should be given emphasis and enhanced by ensuring that anyone interested, including religious school students, benefit from programmes provided by ministries and government agencies.

“TVET needs to be enhanced to meet (investor demands) like three or four days ago when we had Microsoft investing RM10.5 billion, which requires tens of thousands of workers.

“If (the investment involves) the entire ecosystem, then hundreds of thousands of workers need to be trained. Do we have that capability?” said Anwar while noting that Malaysia currently lacks 30,000 engineers.

He said this in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Northern Zone Madani Rakyat 2024 programme, held concurrently with the Penang-level Madani Aidilfitri 2024 celebration at Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong here today. — Bernama