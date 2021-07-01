Home Ministry empowers district police chiefs to lead Covid-19 SOP compliance checks at workplaces, businesses

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin at a press conference after chairing the Covid-19 Movement Control Order SOP Compliance and Enforcement Coordination Committee meeting in Putrajaya, July 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — The Home Ministry has empowered district police chiefs to lead a major nationwide operation dubbed Op Patuh starting tomorrow to check on standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at workplaces and business premises, with the focus on the Covid-19 hotspot states of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the district police chiefs (OCPDs) would act as ground commanders to coordinate the operation, which will be conducted jointly with other enforcement agencies.

The Covid-19 Movement Control Order SOP Compliance and Enforcement Coordination Committee (JKPS) had set several key performance indicators (KPIs) for the OCPDs to monitor the effectiveness and smoothness of Op Patuh, he said.

“The OCPDs will come out with their own Facebook, other media platforms to give live reports to us so the whole country can see it tomorrow,” he told a press conference after chairing a JKPS meeting here today.

Hamzah said to ensure the effectiveness of Op Patuh in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, JKPS had sought the cooperation of the Selangor government and Kuala Lumpur City Hall to obtain maps of industrial areas and workers’ accommodations which posed a high risk for the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama

MORE TO COME